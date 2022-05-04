21,850 Shares in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Bought by Kellogg W K Foundation Trust

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust acquired a new position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000. Bloom Energy makes up approximately 0.0% of Kellogg W K Foundation Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth $493,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 44,746 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 43,951 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,849,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 7,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $167,222.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 357,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,941,548.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 65,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $1,277,876.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,218 shares of company stock valued at $3,440,960 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,210. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.38.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The firm had revenue of $342.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BE. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

