22,293 Shares in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Acquired by Orcam Financial Group

Orcam Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 551,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MVF stock remained flat at $$7.56 during trading hours on Tuesday. 140,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,028. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.12. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.0335 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

