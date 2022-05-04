247,221 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Acquired by Covea Finance

Covea Finance bought a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 247,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,329,000. Zoetis comprises about 5.3% of Covea Finance’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Covea Finance owned approximately 0.05% of Zoetis as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 48.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $171.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market cap of $80.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.22 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.79.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,025.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,622 shares of company stock worth $9,995,351 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.78.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

