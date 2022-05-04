275,000 Shares in Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVTU) Acquired by Yakira Capital Management Inc.

Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVTU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,168,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,479,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000.

Get Finnovate Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FNVTU traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,647. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06. Finnovate Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15.

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on companies that provide technological services to the financial services industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Finnovate Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finnovate Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.