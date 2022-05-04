$280.87 Million in Sales Expected for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) will post $280.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $279.57 million and the highest is $284.21 million. Merit Medical Systems posted sales of $280.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 181.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 31,650 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 587,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,206,000 after purchasing an additional 47,320 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,376,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.62. 608,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,008. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.18, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

