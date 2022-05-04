$3.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) will report $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.53. Callon Petroleum reported earnings per share of $1.49 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 120.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full year earnings of $15.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.49 to $16.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $18.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.89 to $20.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.15). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 40.46% and a net margin of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $692.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Callon Petroleum from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital raised Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.78.

In other Callon Petroleum news, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 475,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $28,875,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 13,353 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $821,743.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,232,939 shares of company stock worth $75,744,597. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 11,700,780 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $552,862,000 after buying an additional 5,512,623 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,390,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $349,212,000 after buying an additional 1,321,366 shares during the period. JB Investments Management LLC raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 3,183,470 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $150,419,000 after acquiring an additional 50,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,314 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,484,000 after acquiring an additional 135,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 527,538 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,926,000 after acquiring an additional 777,538 shares in the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $51.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.75. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 2.72.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

