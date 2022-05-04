$3.31 Million in Sales Expected for Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) will post $3.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.38 million. Intellicheck posted sales of $2.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full year sales of $16.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.40 million to $17.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 25.29% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IDN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intellicheck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $14.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $11.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Intellicheck by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Intellicheck in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Intellicheck by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDN stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $2.30. 32,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,896. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $43.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.79. Intellicheck has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $9.68.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

