31,451 Shares in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,955,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 184,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 31,772 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 36,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 14,375 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,032,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,060,000 after purchasing an additional 296,919 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 194.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 206,200 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $156,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $461,460 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPCH opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $915.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on OPCH shares. TheStreet cut shares of Option Care Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

