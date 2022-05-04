31,663 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Acquired by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 31,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,775,000 after acquiring an additional 22,955 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 62,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. grew its position in Schlumberger by 0.3% during the third quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 338,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $500,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $797,258.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,630. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.37. 416,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,668,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.05 and its 200 day moving average is $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.91. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $46.27.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

