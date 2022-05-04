3,186 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Bought by Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,186 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000. Target makes up 0.6% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Middleton & Co Inc MA bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in Target by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its stake in Target by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Target by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 115,256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,675,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $229.72. 97,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,538,013. The stock has a market cap of $106.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.04. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $184.00 and a 12 month high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.23.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

