329 Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Acquired by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 124.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 115.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $451.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $461.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $464.97. The firm has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $417.54 and a 12-month high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

