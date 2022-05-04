$343.69 Million in Sales Expected for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) will post $343.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for UDR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $265.44 million to $368.90 million. UDR reported sales of $309.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.04.

UDR stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,606,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,301. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.86. UDR has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. UDR’s payout ratio is 298.05%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in UDR by 71.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in UDR by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in UDR by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in UDR by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in UDR by 16.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

