$343.95 Million in Sales Expected for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) to report sales of $343.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ingevity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $339.50 million to $348.40 million. Ingevity posted sales of $320.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Ingevity had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NGVT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingevity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.

Shares of NGVT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,666. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Ingevity has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $89.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 2.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

