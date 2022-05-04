39,377 Shares in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 39,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in Confluent by 314.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,147,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422,939 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Confluent by 1,727.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,708,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,452,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Confluent by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,309,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,121,000 after purchasing an additional 586,059 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Confluent by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,188,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,871,000 after purchasing an additional 538,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Confluent alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CFLT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson upgraded Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Confluent from $84.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Confluent from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.96.

CFLT traded up $2.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.45. 3,716,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,075,719. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.04. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 51.90% and a negative net margin of 88.38%. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Confluent news, Director Neha Narkhede sold 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $1,591,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 2,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $87,132.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 774,583 shares of company stock worth $29,211,858 and sold 634,025 shares worth $27,704,768. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent (Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.