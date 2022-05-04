3M (NYSE:MMM) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) to post earnings of $2.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for 3M’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.68. 3M posted earnings of $2.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3M will report full year earnings of $10.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.65 to $11.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $11.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.94 to $11.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.73.

3M stock opened at $148.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.71 and a 200-day moving average of $164.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. 3M has a one year low of $139.74 and a one year high of $208.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 6.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 274,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,194,000 after acquiring an additional 15,544 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in 3M by 4.1% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 14,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 83,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,730,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

