4,611 Shares in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Acquired by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,611 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SASR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 523.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 50.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 240.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of SASR opened at $39.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.06 and a 200-day moving average of $47.00. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 37.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.34%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

