5,040 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Bought by New Perspectives Inc

New Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of New Perspectives Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,609,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,979 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,121,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,521,000 after acquiring an additional 513,977 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,608,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,944,000 after acquiring an additional 759,645 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,223,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,220,000 after acquiring an additional 113,120 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,280.8% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,935,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,787,974 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.88. The stock had a trading volume of 88,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,013,633. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.33. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

