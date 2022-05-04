51,192 Shares in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 51,192 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.06.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

