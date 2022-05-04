51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 40,853 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 744,820 shares.The stock last traded at $60.93 and had previously closed at $60.85.
Several brokerages have issued reports on JOBS. StockNews.com raised shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 51job from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.03.
51job Company Profile (NASDAQ:JOBS)
51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.
