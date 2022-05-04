51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 40,853 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 744,820 shares.The stock last traded at $60.93 and had previously closed at $60.85.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JOBS. StockNews.com raised shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 51job from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of 51job by 424.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 51job by 36.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of 51job by 67.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in 51job during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in 51job by 49.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

