520,000 Shares in GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Bought by swisspartners Ltd.

swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. swisspartners Ltd. owned approximately 0.46% of GEE Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GEE Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $400,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GEE Group by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 559,828 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GEE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GEE Group by 337.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 211,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 162,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GEE Group by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 285,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 90,030 shares during the last quarter. 12.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised GEE Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

GEE Group stock remained flat at $$0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,915. GEE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.19 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.08.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.85 million during the quarter.

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

