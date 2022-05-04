$55.52 Million in Sales Expected for Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $55.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aemetis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.56 million and the lowest is $50.00 million. Aemetis reported sales of $42.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full-year sales of $251.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $213.00 million to $288.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $395.05 million, with estimates ranging from $374.00 million to $419.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aemetis.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share.

AMTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aemetis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTX traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $9.69. 2,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,291. Aemetis has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $23.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.09.

In other news, Director John R. Block sold 55,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $668,599.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Aemetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Aemetis by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Aemetis by 184.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 19,820 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 388.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 284,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 226,084 shares during the period. 52.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and byproducts company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

