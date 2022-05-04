55I LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 190.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,843 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,278,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,862,000 after buying an additional 977,185 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,146,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,480,000 after purchasing an additional 378,849 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,683,000 after acquiring an additional 726,041 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,450,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,674 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,274,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,580,000 after acquiring an additional 336,236 shares during the period.

Shares of IEUR stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.67. 22,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,313. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $46.95 and a 1 year high of $60.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.57.

