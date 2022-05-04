55I LLC Buys 11,724 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

55I LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,724 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $278,287,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $179,819,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,143,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,306,000 after purchasing an additional 27,402 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,547,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,952,000.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Shares of DFAX traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,966. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $27.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average of $25.48.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.