55I LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

55I LLC reduced its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. 55I LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab 1000 Index ETF worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHK. Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,931,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,692,000 after buying an additional 141,042 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,896,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,963,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 91,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHK traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.18. 1,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,428. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.55. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 52 week low of $39.37 and a 52 week high of $47.03.

