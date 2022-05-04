55I LLC Has $10.76 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

55I LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 139.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 341,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198,933 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC owned about 0.28% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $10,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 456,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,197,000 after buying an additional 116,641 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 41,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 12,070 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 33,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 406.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 60,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 48,643 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,563. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $28.63 and a 1-year high of $32.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.73.

