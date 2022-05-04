55I LLC Has $12.76 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN)

55I LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN – Get Rating) by 552.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,306 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC owned 0.36% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF worth $12,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.73. 3,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,635. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.48. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.49 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33.

