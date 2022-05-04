55I LLC Has $876,000 Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

55I LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,268 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,027,715,000 after buying an additional 237,261 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,719,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,102,443,000 after buying an additional 343,349 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,703,474 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,616,278,000 after buying an additional 134,890 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,577,337 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,103,642,000 after buying an additional 34,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $860,964,000 after buying an additional 830,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.33. 39,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,503,539. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $182.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.36.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 135.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.04.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

