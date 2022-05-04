55I LLC Has $953,000 Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

55I LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,679 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,288,741 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,028,446,000 after purchasing an additional 450,303 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,327,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,234,287,000 after acquiring an additional 330,011 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $465,350,000 after acquiring an additional 294,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,500,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.43.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $526.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $233.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $371.11 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $557.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $533.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

