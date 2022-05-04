55I LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

55I LLC reduced its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 624,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,091 shares during the period. iShares Global Financials ETF comprises about 1.3% of 55I LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $49,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 81.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 56.6% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Financials ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $73.35. 230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,299. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.25. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $86.71.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.