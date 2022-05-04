55I LLC Makes New Investment in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

In related news, President Bruce N. Alpert purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $84,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of GDV traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,342. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.87. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $27.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (Get Rating)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.