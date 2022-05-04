55I LLC Purchases 1,002 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

55I LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,871,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,939,000 after acquiring an additional 401,691 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,816,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after acquiring an additional 41,849 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,320,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,916,000 after acquiring an additional 68,593 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 899,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,571,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,556,000 after acquiring an additional 223,823 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.32. 354,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,709,111. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.07. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $35.22 and a 52 week high of $41.12.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

