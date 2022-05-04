55I LLC Purchases 231,006 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS)

55I LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS – Get Rating) by 652.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,006 shares during the period. 55I LLC owned 2.33% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF worth $23,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,326,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,408,000 after purchasing an additional 108,664 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 132,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,463,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 80,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,968,000 after acquiring an additional 57,324 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF

Shares of BBUS stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,103. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.93. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $87.20.

