55I LLC Purchases 2,988 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

55I LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 140,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $7,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the third quarter worth $205,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the third quarter worth $226,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.69. The company had a trading volume of 667 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,482. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a one year low of $47.82 and a one year high of $59.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.93.

