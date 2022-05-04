55I LLC Sells 5,802 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

55I LLC lessened its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,802 shares during the period. 55I LLC owned about 0.17% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,186,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,004,000 after purchasing an additional 21,215 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 953,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,468,000 after buying an additional 456,967 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 800,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,307,000 after buying an additional 67,868 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,804,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 664,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after buying an additional 101,825 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.59. 77,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,493. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.74. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39.

