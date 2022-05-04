55I LLC Sells 701 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

55I LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,719,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 550,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,305,000 after purchasing an additional 158,706 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 709,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,020,000 after purchasing an additional 140,287 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,650,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 368.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 48,350 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.47. The company had a trading volume of 9,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,210. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $71.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.96.

