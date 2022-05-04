55I LLC Sells 75,317 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

55I LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,052,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,317 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of 55I LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $115,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 774,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,183 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,678,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,458,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,242,000 after purchasing an additional 383,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded up $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.64. 1,910,654 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.64 and its 200-day moving average is $105.87.

