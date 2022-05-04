55I LLC Trims Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

55I LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $14,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC traded down $1.57 on Wednesday, reaching $108.87. 4,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,907. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $103.67 and a 1-year high of $138.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.50.

