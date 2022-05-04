6,223,795 Shares in Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) Bought by Eclipse Ventures LLC

Eclipse Ventures LLC bought a new position in Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,223,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,587,000. Lucira Health comprises about 8.9% of Eclipse Ventures LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Eclipse Ventures LLC owned approximately 15.87% of Lucira Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Lucira Health during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Lucira Health by 1,664.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10,999 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Lucira Health by 18.8% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lucira Health during the second quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Lucira Health news, insider Erik T. Engelson acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHDX traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $3.05. The company had a trading volume of 75,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,217. Lucira Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 0.62.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.52. Lucira Health had a negative return on equity of 22.89% and a negative net margin of 69.67%. The business had revenue of $61.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lucira Health, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lucira Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Lifesci Capital raised Lucira Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

