$69.19 Million in Sales Expected for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRTGet Rating) will announce sales of $69.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $74.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $66.38 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust posted sales of $57.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $282.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $266.23 million to $305.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $331.49 million, with estimates ranging from $270.32 million to $378.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 42.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPRT. Mizuho lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.19.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $68,542,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,360,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,656,000 after buying an additional 1,775,447 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,822,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,640,000 after buying an additional 1,669,611 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,217,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4,314.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,053,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPRT traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.54. 847,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $22.71 and a twelve month high of $32.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.18%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

