$772.27 Million in Sales Expected for SM Energy (NYSE:SM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) to post sales of $772.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SM Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $933.00 million and the lowest is $676.06 million. SM Energy posted sales of $563.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year sales of $3.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $3.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SM Energy.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $859.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.23 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

SM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SM Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

In other SM Energy news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $1,218,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $381,034.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,333 shares of company stock valued at $4,511,905 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 48,711 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in SM Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in SM Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SM Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in SM Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,995 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy stock traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,289,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,344. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 5.18. SM Energy has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $43.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.74.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 0.76%.

SM Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SM Energy (SM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.