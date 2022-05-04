810,782 Shares in Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTAU) Acquired by Yakira Capital Management Inc.

Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 810,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,173,000. Inception Growth Acquisition makes up 1.0% of Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGTAU. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,500,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inception Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,000.

Inception Growth Acquisition stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,300. Inception Growth Acquisition Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.05.

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on sourcing opportunities in the technology, media and telecom, sports and entertainment, and non-gambling game sectors.

