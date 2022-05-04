$89.20 Million in Sales Expected for Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) will post $89.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arco Platform’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $84.61 million and the highest is $93.79 million. Arco Platform posted sales of $60.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arco Platform will report full-year sales of $316.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $288.52 million to $345.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $394.22 million, with estimates ranging from $350.85 million to $437.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arco Platform.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.58). Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 13.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on ARCE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Arco Platform in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Arco Platform by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 40,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter.

ARCE traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.39. 834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,430. Arco Platform has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $34.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

