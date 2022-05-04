8X8 PROTOCOL Trading Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 4th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $569,954.81 and approximately $111,852.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000197 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002032 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003629 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000230 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

