9,790 Shares in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS) Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.91% of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after buying an additional 10,777 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,432,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF by 47.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 38,186 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF stock opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.91. Invesco Dynamic Media ETF has a 12 month low of $40.41 and a 12 month high of $56.75.

PowerShares Dynamic Media Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Media Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

