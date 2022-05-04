$99.13 Million in Sales Expected for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) will report $99.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $102.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $96.20 million. Corcept Therapeutics posted sales of $79.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full year sales of $415.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $408.00 million to $421.76 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $464.29 million, with estimates ranging from $443.67 million to $483.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $98.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

CORT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

NASDAQ:CORT traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.22. 958,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,646. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $25.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.54.

In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 7,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $185,396.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

