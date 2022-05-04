999 Shares in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Acquired by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 13,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Masimo by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 38,453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,259,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $117.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.85. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $112.07 and a 52 week high of $305.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $304.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Masimo from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Masimo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.50.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

