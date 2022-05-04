A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for A. O. Smith in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.89.

AOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

NYSE AOS opened at $59.10 on Monday. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $58.20 and a 1-year high of $86.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.67.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 35.22%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after acquiring an additional 277,862 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 53.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,495,000 after acquiring an additional 364,383 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 8.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 10.0% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

