A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Downgraded by William Blair

William Blair cut shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $59.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.72. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $58.20 and a 1 year high of $86.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.05 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 35.22%.

In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 3,925 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

