AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Short Interest Update

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the March 31st total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 405,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE AIR traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.45. 6,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,288. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AAR has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.57.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.73 million. AAR had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AAR will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

AIR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on AAR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 25,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total transaction of $1,279,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,492,458.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 72,409 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $3,631,311.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 337,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,926,427.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,089 shares of company stock valued at $13,478,224 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AAR by 7.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in AAR by 144.1% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AAR by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in AAR by 75.4% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in AAR by 201.4% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

