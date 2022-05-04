AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services. The Company’s brand portfolio consists of Volvo, Volvo Penta, UD, Terex Trucks, Renault Trucks, Prevost, Nova Bus and Mack. In addition to vehicles and machines, its offering includes a range of services, such as insurance, rental services, spare parts, preventive maintenance, service agreements, assistance services and information technology (IT) services. Its product range is divided into Vehicles and Services. The sale of new vehicles, machinery and engines comprise Vehicles, as well as the sale of used vehicles and machines, trailers, superstructures and special vehicles. Its Services include the sale of spare parts. “

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 205 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AB Volvo (publ) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 222 to SEK 224 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut AB Volvo (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.00.

AB Volvo (publ) stock opened at $16.04 on Friday. AB Volvo has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.12.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $1.1187 per share. This represents a yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. AB Volvo (publ)’s payout ratio is 63.58%.

About AB Volvo (publ) (Get Rating)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AB Volvo (publ) (VLVLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.